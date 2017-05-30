Alajo arsonist now charged with murder

This follows the death of the victim, Cindy Aidoo, a 38-year-old second-hand cloth dealer at the 37 Military Hospital after being on admission for sometime.

A Bar Attendant Godwin Tetteh who is accused of setting his co-tenant on fire at Alajo after strangling her has now been charged with murder

Tetteh whose plea was preserved by the court was earlier charged with for arson.

The court presided over by Mrs Victoria A. Ghansah remanded Tetteh into lawful custody to reappear on June 29 as prosecution forward to Attorney General’s Department a duplicate copy of the docket for advice.

The court had earlier refused bail application put in on behalf of Tetteh by Mr James Owura- Mensah.

According to the court, it did not have the jurisdiction to admit the accused person on bail, adding, “I also don’t have the capacity to hear murder cases’’.

Defence counsel in his bail application said the facts as presented by the prosecution did not support the charges.

Mr Owura- Mensah submitted that under certain circumstances bail could be granted, adding, the court hands were not tie under the circumstance.

Counsel said accused person was a victim of circumstance and was not connected to the case.

Mr Owura-Mensah told the court that accused was gainfully employed, had people who would stand as sureties and would be available for the trial hence accused should be admitted.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector H.A. Hanson opposed to the bail application, saying, the defence counsel was trying to mislead the court with his assertion that the facts did not support the charges.

According to Chief Inspector Hanson, the Police had done its work well and facts connected the accused to the offence.

“” Accused person called the victim into his room, strangled her and set her ablaze. Counsel is only downplaying with the Police facts.””

The facts as presented by the Prosecution was that Tetteh and the deceased stayed in the same house at Alajo. On April 25, this year, at about 12:30 am, the accused person invited the victim to come into his room in order to have discussion with her.

Chief Inspector Hanson said when the victim entered the accused person’s room, he told her he (accused) gave some items to one George Abdulai Nelson, a witness in the case for safe keeping but later when he asked for the items, he told him that his girlfriend had stolen the items.

Prosecution said the victim advised Tetteh to report the matter to some elders for arbitration and decided to leave his room.

“”As soon as the victim stood up, Tetteh grabbed her from behind and strangled her till she become unconscious. When Tetteh realized that the victim had become unconscious he set his room on fire in order to cover up his diabolic act,”” Chief Inspector Hanson said.

Prosecution said when Tetteh saw that his room was in flames, he rushed out and shouted for help.

Nelson a witness in the matter heard the shouts and went to the scene but Tetteh did not tell him anything.

Prosecution said Nelson entered Tetteh’s room and found out that the room was in flames so he picked a bucket of water to quench the fire only to see the victim lying on a carpet crying for help.

According to prosecuting Nelson rescued the victim and with the assistance of the victim’s father, Mr Ashirifi Billson rushed her to the Maamobi General Hospital.

Due to the degrees of injury, the victim was referred to the 37 Military Hospital where she was receiving treatment. Tetteh was later arrested by the Police.

However the victim passed on May 9, at the 37 Military Hospital.



