4 arrested, Assemblyman on the run over murder of soldier

At least four people are in the custody of the police in the Denkyira-Obuasi District in the Central Region, over the murder of a military officer Monday morning.

The men were arrested after an initial investigation revealed they played a role in the murder of Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama.

An Assembly Member alleged to have organized the mob attack which led to the death of the soldier is on the run, police have said.

The country was thrown into shock following news about the lynching of Captain Adam Mahama on Monday by Denkyira-Obuasi residents in the Upper Denkyira West District.

He was posted to the area about three weeks ago to relieve the substantive Commander of the military personnel there.

Captain Adam Mahama is reported to have met his untimely death when he was out for his early morning jogging.

He was lynched by some youth after he was mistaken for an armed robber because he was carrying a weapon. He was pelted with stones and burnt, the military has said.

There are reports that some military personnel are holding at least 90 of the residents whom they suspect of playing a role in the heinous crime. They are demanding the gun of the deceased to be given to them, Upper Denkyira East DCE, Daniel Appianing is quoted as saying.

