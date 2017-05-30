3 Kumasi notorious robbers arrested

The three, Muhammed Sulley, Abubakar Siddick Awudu and Ibrahim Issah had in their possession, a container full of acid, a locally manufactured pistol, two live cartridges, ten tablets of Tramadol, two knives and two tricycle ignitions keys.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested three armed robbers said to have been robbing and terrorising residents of Aputuogya and its surroundings areas in the Bosomtwe District.

Briefing the media, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ken Yeboah, said the three were arrested by residents of Aputuogya and handed over to the police.

During police interrogation, they were said to have explained that they take the Tramadol to get intoxicated so that they become fearless during robbery operations

He said they also added that they normally pour the acid into the small openings of padlocks to break into houses and shops.

According to the commander, a number of residents have come to identify the three as those who have been robbing them in recent times.

He said the police were conducting further investigation and would soon put them before the law court.





