Woman Killed After Building Collapses In Assin Akropong

One woman has been confirmed dead and another severely injured after a building collapsed on them at Assin Akropong in the Assin North Municipality of the Central Region.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when the two were pounding fufu close to one side of the building. An eyewitness who spoke to Citi News explained that it was not raining, neither was there a storm, but the mud house, popularly called ‘atakpame’, appeared to be very weak.

The eyewitness further stated that though the injured had been rushed to the St Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu, the body of the deceased, believed to be in her eighties, had been lying in the open for close to two hours after the incident.

According to him, the Assin Akropong police have been informed but were yet to come to the scene.