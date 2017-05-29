Why Dr Afriyie Akoto Does Not Want To Be Called ‘Incompetent’ (Audio)

This audio recording circulating on social media has a voice believed to be that of the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto expressing anger over the line of questioning by a journalist.

The journalist had called him for a reaction to what Hilda Addo, a former Member of Parliament for Kwadaso had said about Dr Akoto.



Hilda Addo, a fierce opponent of Dr Akoto, himself also a former MP for Kwadaso was said to have alluded to Dr Akoto as “incompetent” and so the journalist had called for a reaction.

But Dr Akoto interjected and heavily criticized the journalist for repeating the word ‘incompetent.’

It is not certain when the audio was recorded, but the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira used the word “incompetent” a number of times during the 2016 campaign to describe former President John Mahama’s administration.

Listen to the audio below-