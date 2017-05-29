Video: Multimedia staff join #FollowTheLadder Challenge

Social media has once again been taken by storm as Agnes Iro’s 2009 track ‘Follow The Ladder To Heaven’ has sparked a challenge in Ghana.

The video of the Nigerian gospel musician has motivated some Ghanaians to do their own rendition in their bid to outdo her performance.

Madam Ladder’s original video below:

Celebrities and media personalities have joined the challenge sharing their videos with their followers on social media especially Facebook.

Some staff of leading media house, The Multimedia Group have also joined the challenge.

Watch the video below: