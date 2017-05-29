Tiger Woods held on drink-driving charge in Florida

Police recorded the arrest at 07:18 local time (11:18 GMT). The golfer was released a few hours later, records from Palm Beach County police show.

Golf star Tiger Woods was arrested on a drink-driving charge in Florida early on Monday morning, police say.

He was arrested in the town of Jupiter at around 03:00 local time, media reports say. He has not made any comment.

The police record lists the charge as Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

It specifies an unlawful blood alcohol level and says that he was released on his “own recognizance”, meaning he promised in writing to co-operate with future legal proceedings.

The 41-year-old golfer has been recovering from recent back surgery and last blogged about his health on 24 May.

He wrote that the surgery had relieved terrible pain and that he hadn’t “felt this good in years”.

He said the outlook for a return to competitive golf was “positive” but that he was not in a “hurry”.

“I want to play professional golf again but I’m not looking ahead,” he said. “I can’t twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals.”

America’s 14-time major champion came back after 15 months out injured in December, but has not played since his back problems recurred in February.

Plans to compete at Augusta in April – on the 20th anniversary of his first Masters win – had to be abandoned.

Tiger Woods has not won a tournament anywhere since 2013, while his title drought in major championships dates back to 2008.

His personal life came under intense scrutiny in 2009 after he was charged with careless driving outside his Florida home.

He later admitted to having had extra-marital affairs and made a frank public apology. He said he had received professional help and planned to undergo further therapy.

The golfer lost several sponsors over the scandal and took a break from competitive golf. He and Elin Nordegren later announced their divorce.



