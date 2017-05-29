That’s My Opinion: Ghana today and the contribution of chiefs

Today I’m coming in with a double edged sword, and I’m going to try and bell the “cat”. I will be skating on very thin ice.

But it has to be said, that some of my colleague Chiefs have really let the institution and the whole nation down. Yet, they hide under the cover of ‘reverence’ and enjoy the respect they have not earned.

‘Today be today’. It’s going to be Ka na Wu affair.

Meet me at 8pm on Joy 99.7FM. I will lay it bare, and to those who think the institution is outdated….., well, please tune in as well. I may have a message for you too.

My Name is Nana Ansah Kwao IV, Chief of Akwamu Adumasa , Gyasi Hene of Akwamu TafoMan and Oyiakahyire of AkwamuMan.

I am also part of the Benkum division of the Akwamu traditional area. Today, I am talking about CHIEFS !!!!!