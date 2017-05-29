Sulley Muntari loses father

Alhaji Sulley Muniru Muntari, the father of brothers Sulley Muntari and Muniru Sulley has died after a long battle with illness.

Alhaji Muntari reportedly passed on at the 37 Military Hospital on Monday, May 29 after he was rushed to the medical facility following complaints of excessive pain.

He was a former coach of Nigerian clubs Kano Pillars and El-Kanemi in Northern Nigerian where Muntari was born.

His eldest son, Muntari completed the season with Italian Serie A club Pescara while his youngest Muniru plays for Romanian club Steau Bucuresti.





