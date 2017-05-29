Rawlings takes June 4th to Wa

Former President Jerry John Rawlings is expected to celebrate the 38th anniversary of the June 4th Movement in Wa, the Upper West regional capital, this year.

The theme for the celebration, DAILY GUIDE understands, is ‘restoring the values of probity, accountability and truth in contemporary politics’, even though the celebration appears to have lost momentum in recent times.

A 13-member local organising committee chaired by Alhaji Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, Member of Parliament for Wa Central, and comprising of party executives, United Cadres Front, 31st December Women’s Movement, young cadres, party communicators and youth groups, has been inaugurated to see to the successful organisation of the event, according to a statement issued by Saeed A. Faruk, a member of the publicity sub-committee for the event.

The statement indicated that the event is coming to Wa for the first time in the history of the movement.

The inaugural ceremony was witnessed by four key members of the central planning committee, namely Comrade Komla Nyaku, Dr Akwesi Senanu Dzokoto, Dr Donald Agumenu and Comrade Paul Boateng.

“Following the inauguration of the local organising committee, six sub-committees have been formed and assigned responsibilities geared towards making this year’s event an exceptionally historic one,” the statement stated.

June 4, 1979 was the day junior officers of the military, inspired by Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, who was himself ostensibly disconcerted with the impunity of the abuse of power showed their revulsion and rejection of the endemic corruption, ineptitude and nepotistic practices and attitudes in every sphere of the Ghanaian society.

Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings, the leader and founding father of the movement, along with key individuals associated with the June 4 tradition across the political divide, will be in Wa for the celebration. Expected also is the immediate past President John Dramani Mahama and some prominent members of the National Democratic Congress who will be there to grace the occasion, the statement said.