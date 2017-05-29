Police Kill Policeman; Mistook Him For An Armed Robber

A police patrol team has allegedly shot and killed another police man who was escorting a passenger bus at Dawadawa in the Northern region.

The police man who was in ‘mufti’ was said to have been mistaken to be an armed robber by his colleagues.



The OA bus was heading towards the north and encountered armed robbers on the road.

The police officer escorting the bus was said to have fired warning shots.

…more to follow soon