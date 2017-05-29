Photos: Otiko Djaba, Bugri Naabu ‘severely reprimanded’ as NPP ‘half-night’ ends

NPP Northern regional chairman Bugri Naabu and Gender, Children and Social Protection minister Otiko Djaba have been ‘severely reprimanded’ at an NPP National Council meeting held Wednesday night.

The President’s two darlings were directed to submit a written apology after they engaged in a public spat and political muscle- flexing.

A public relations nightmare had engulfed the party after a discordant relationship between the president’s two darlings played out last Saturday.

The NPP Northern Regional minister disrupted a meeting organised by Otiko Djaba which he says was without his knowledge. The two later engaged in name calling complete with defamatory allegations.

Otiko Djaba and Bugri Naabu

The President has reportedly met the two separately and privately over the matter and the National Council meeting was to resolve the matter.

An NPP Council meeting ended with its elders tight-lipped over the decision reached on a public spat between the Gender minister Otiko Djaba and an NPP regional chairman Bugri Naabu.

‘Just wait tomorrow morning’ the ag. General Secretary John Boadu earlier made in a parting comment to the media after 11:30pm.

The press statement which came in Thursday morning stated:

“The meeting expressed strong disapproval and regret against the actions and utterances of the minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection and the Northern Regional Chairman”.

“Even though the two apologized profusely, the meeting severely reprimanded them and bonded them to be of good behaviour. They were also asked to put their apologies into written statements”.

The party’s first Council meeting for 2017 began after 7pm and spanned more than four hours.

Senior party figures trickled into the Alisa Hotel in Accra fortified with military personnel and the police. A handful of party elders had turned up by 7pm fuelling speculations among journalists, the meeting may be called off.

But soon, movers and shakers in the party descended into the venue, exchanged quick pleasantries and entered the hotel for what turned out to be a ‘half night’.

Foreign minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Lands and Natural Resources minister John Peter Amewu, COCOBOD Chair Hackman Owusu Agyeman, NPP National executives and a host of government ministers attended the meeting.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, flew in from Kumasi in the Ashanti region where he had gone to formally open the Kumasi City Mall.

His arrival kickstarted the meeting.

According to Joy News’ Latif Iddrisu, the meeting was to discuss proposals for amendments to the NPP constitution, determine the party’s relationship with the government and also discuss the headline impasse between two top party officials – Otiko Djaba and NPP Northern regional chairman Bugri Naabu.

The latter agenda was the big deal for journalists who had camped there for a parallel ‘half night’.

Otiko Djaba was seen speaking briefly to the General Secretary before vanishing inside the Alisa Hotel.

Latif Iddrisu gathered that the meeting ended with a stern caution to keep discussions and resolutions out of the media pending a formal communication from the party.

But the General Secretary hinted the decisions taken would have far-reaching impact on the government.