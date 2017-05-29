OIC cleans Legon Hospital with support from Zoomlion

He said a strong partnership with the public and private institutions would imbibe the sanitation spirit in the youth.

A Senior Communication Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr Daniel Ohene, has stated that the company is ready to partner educational institutions in ensuring a clean and safe environment.

Mr Ohene said this when the company undertook a clean-up exercise at the University of Ghana Hospital in Accra.

The exercise was held in partnership with Opportunity Industrialisation Centre (OIC), a technical and vocational training institute.

Students of the OIC did the actual cleaning, while Zoomlion provided tools for the exercise.

Numbering about 100, the students cleared the entire hospital of filth and desilted the gutters.

Zoomlion determined

Throwing light on the partnership between Zoomlion and OIC, Mr Ohene said the company received a letter from the management of OIC to support them to embark on a clean-up exercise at the hospital.

“We, therefore, decided to assist them with the equipment needed to undertake the cleaning,” he said.

According to Mr Ohene, the company was determined to work towards achieving the government’s agenda of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

OIC management

The Centre Manager of OIC, Mr Mawuli Sogbey, said the institute embarked on the clean-up as part of its annual week programme set aside to undertake communal activity.

He said the institute chose the Legon Hospital because of its sanitation condition, adding that “the hospital does not have enough staff and workers to periodically rid the area of filth”.

“This is the third time we have been to the hospital to help them maintain a clean environment,” Mr Sogbey added.

For his part, the Administrator at the hospital, Mr Eric Gaizie, thanked the management of Zoomlion and OIC for the support.



