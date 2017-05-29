NPP National Council meets today over Otiko vs Bugri feud

A nasty public feud between Gender minister Otiko Djaba and NPP Northern Regional chairman, Bugri Naabu has landed on the table of the NPP National Council.

Expected to meet Wednesday morning, the elders of the party are keen to resolve the impasse between the two who share a common trait of a brutal frankness.

This trait was at open display last Saturday when Bugri Naabu disrupted a meeting chaired by Otiko Djaba.

The NPP Northern regional kingpin felt disrespected that a meeting of NPP women could happen under his political jurisdiction without his knowledge.

He courted legal action after he fingered Otiko Djaba and Upper East regional minister in the death of a colleague regional chairman Adams Mahama in 2015.

The disruption and accusation was not without response from the fiesty minister who is also the National Womens’ Organiser.

Noted for jabs, Otiko Djaba accused him of collecting goats and cows to give out jobs.

The Gender minister feels her gender is at the heart of Bugri Naabu’s bullishness. “Because I am a woman he feels he can bully me” she said last Tuesday on The Pulse, a Joy News program.

A public relations nightmare has descended into the party as the discordant relationship between the president’s two darlings plays out.

The National Council, a 30-member body is expected to stamp some PR order into the fracas that will only throw arms into an opposition NDC hungry for NPP dirt.

Ahead of the meeting, the Gender minister has tried to de-escalate the tension by rendering an apology to the Ghanaian public over her comments.

“…I apologise to all Ghanaians for what happened,” she told Joy News last Tuesday.

“We need to respect women…if we learn to treat one another with respect we will avoid these unpleasant things”

Otiko Djaba has had her turn meeting the President over the issue and Mr. Naabu has been summoned before President Akufo-Addo later Wednesday when the Council sits.

Otiko Djaba, the NPP prayer warrior in the run-up to the 2016 elections is expected to make peace with Bugri Naabu, the president’s warrior in the North who is believed to have driven the last nail into the coffin of 2016 NDC presidential chances.