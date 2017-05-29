NPP Constituency Women Organisers caution Bugri Naabu

Constituency Women Organisers of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Northern Region have cautioned the Northern Regional Chairman of the party, Bugri Naabu, to stop peddling lies against the Gender Minister.

They say they are solidly behind Otiko Afisa Djaba will not agree for any individual who will undermine and disrespect her.

In a press statement issued Saturday, they corroborated Otiko Afisa Djaba’s earlier statement to Joy News that she was in the region to represent the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

“The Gender Minister was in the region to represent the first Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akuffo Addo on the celebration of International Midwives day, the being the national women organizer of NPP Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba decided to meet her women organizers,” they said.

“We want to state categorically clear that the meeting was only for Minister to thank her women for working very hard to achieve a resounding victory and moreover to assure us of her commitment to see to the welfare of the women,” they added.

Their comment follows the disruption of Madam Djaba’s meeting in the region with them by the Regional Chairman with the explanation that the Minister failed to inform him of the meeting since she was in his territory.

Gender and Social Protection Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba

Mr Naabu also claimed that Madam Djaba was plotting to scuttle the President’s appointment of the regional head of the School Feeding programme.

But in a press statement, they described the assertions by Mr Naabu as falsehood.

“We want to clear the air on the purported lies in the news by the regional chairman that the minister came to introduce School Feeding coordinators to them,” the women added.

The Gender Minister has alleged that Mr Naabu has collected people’s monies, goats, cows and other things from people and promised them jobs with the School Feeding programme.

Madam Djaba stated that “it is not the mandate of the regional chairman to decide who is a caterer [to the School Feeding programme].”

She stated she has the mandate to make appointments to the program and sees no reason why Bugri Naabu has described her meeting with the women organisers in the region as illegal.

The national school feeding program is one of the flagship social protection programs under the Gender Ministry.