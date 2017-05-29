Nkwanta North DCE nominee gets 100% endorsement

The District Chief Executive nominee for Nkwanta North has received a 100 percent endorsement from assembly members, Wednesday.

Jackson Kwame Jakayi polled 22 votes, making him the seventh nominee to be confirmed in the Volta region while nominees for Kpando, Hohoe, Biakoye and North Tongu districts were rejected.

In his victory speech, Mr Jakayi implored stakeholders to bury their indifference and join forces with him to fast develop the district.

He promised to introduce interventions to improve agriculture activities and proposed the establishing of a food processing factory in the district under the New Patriotic Party government’s one-district, one-factory policy.

Mr Jakayi also said he would intensify education and advocate for bye-laws to be passed to enhance improve sanitation in the district adding “I will make sure all communities, especially Sibi gets access to adequate potable water”.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkwanta North, Oti Bless, promised to work with the DCE to provide the needed development for the district.

The MP for Krachi East who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Water and Sanitation, Michael Djato urged the DCE and assembly members to compliment each other’s efforts towards developing the district and implored the new DCE to swiftly begin work.

“You must work hard so the one-district, one-factory policy will soon be implemented in your district”, he advised.

Before Mr Jakayi’s appointment, he was the Assistant Education Director for Nkwanta North and Constituency Communication Director for the New Patriotic Party.