NDC MPs to push for bi-partisan probe into Otiko, Naabu’s spat

The Minority in Parliament says it will push for a bi-partisan investigation into bribery and murder claims made by some senior members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Gender Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba and NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu were caught up in a war of words over a misunderstanding in the selection of the Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP).

The Minister had alleged Mr Naabu was receiving goats, cows and other items from people with the promise of giving them jobs at the GSFP. She made the claim after her meeting with some women in the Region was disrupted by the party’s Northern Regional Chairman and his supporters.

NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu

A displeased Mr Naabu also attacked the Gender Minister and Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari, claiming they had knowledge about the death of late NPP Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama in 2015.

Mr Mahama was attacked with an acid while he was entering his house from a function in the Region. He later died in the hospital.

Gender Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba and Mr Naabu

The case is before an Accra High Court and a suspect Gregory Afoko, brother of suspended NPP National Chairman, Paul Afoko is standing trial with another person, Asabke Alangbi for the murder.

Mr Naabu’s murder claim has revived discussions about the murder with sections of Ghanaians calling for the three persons named by Naabu to be invited by the police for investigation.

Gender Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba

At the NPP National Council Meeting Wednesday, Mr Naabu and Otiko Djaba were reprimanded for dragging the party’s name into disrepute and were asked to apologise.

In a letter addressed to the acting NPP General Secretary, John Boadu, the Northern Regional Chairman apologised for the inconvenience his battle of words with the Minister had caused the party.

Acting NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

He explained his comments to Otiko Afisa Djaba were triggered by “extreme anger and provocation.”

But the NDC MPs said the apology from Mr Naabu and the Gender Minister will not wash away the allegations they have made.

NDC MP for Sagnerigu, A.B.A Fuseini told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Newsnite Thursday, the decision by the NPP’s National Council is laughable.

He said no one put a gun to the heads of the two senior members of the NPP to attack each other. “It is their own public confession.”

He said it will be inadequate for the issue to be settled by mere apology when an investigation could be conducted to arrive at the truth.

“A situation where allegations have been made, one-goat, one-DCE and one-cow, for public positions should not be treated lightly,” he said.

Mr Fuseini said the President should not allow the issue to be swept under the carpet after he swore to protect the public purse and be fair to the people of this country.

“You can be sure that we in the Minority are going to ensure investigation into the matter,” he said.