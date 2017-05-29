Nana Addo Would Have Suffered A Coup If Not For Democracy – Anyidoho

A Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho says President Akufo-Addo is lucky Ghana was no longer in the era of coup d’état. The fierce critic of the president in an interview on Rainbow Radio said he [Nana Addo], is repeating the same mistakes of his late father who was the Ceremonial President and Abrefa Busia the Prime Minister.

The president he lamented is currently presiding over mass dismissal of workers just like what happened in the 70’s during his father’s era. ‘’What Akufo-Addo is doing today was the same thing his father did. There was mass dismissal of state workers and majority of them were Voltarians. A Ghanaian citizen took the case to court and won but the Progress Party said, there will not obey the ruling of the court and so, General Acheampong and his team took over through a coup becomes nobody could countenance the government.

Akufo-Addo is doing the same thing but unfortunately this time around, nobody is asking for a military intervention. What will happen will be a people’s revolution. We shall stand up and fight this injustice. We will not keep quiet and allow this injustice to continue.’’ Koku Anyidoho lambasted the government accusing it of operating an over bloated family and friends administration.

The NDC he revealed will capitalize on the mistakes and incompetence of the NPP by strategizing properly and efficiently to win the 2020 elections. ‘’The NDC; because we are part of the democratic dispensation, we are readying ourselves by strategizing ourselves properly and efficiently so come 2020, we can win back the confidence of Ghanaians through the ballot box.’’ When asked if the NDC delivered on the mandate given them during their tenure, he said, the party did it best adding, nobody is claiming that we did everything.

We did what we could. When you are given the mandate by the people, you have to do your best and do what you can. The NDC created a peaceful environment for a peaceful co-existence but we are seeing the exact opposite today and unfortunately for us, civil society is quiet.’’