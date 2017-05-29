Liberty hold Hearts in Accra

Liberty striker Benjamin Eshun put the visiting side ahead after he finished off an ambitious run on the left by Richard Kissi Boateng in the 34th minutes, but the visitors allowed Hearts to come back after a slight loss of focus.

The Scientific Soccer lads had managed to unsettle the homesters immediately after kick-off but the Phobians intermittently came back strongly in search of the opener.

Hearts had a fine chance to break the deadlock in the 24th minute against the run of play but forward Sam Yeboah headed over the bar when he had a yawning net at his mercy.

Liberty responded quickly by taking the game to Hearts only for goalkeeper Samuel Akurugu to tip Simon Zibo’s shot at goal to touch. The game then became a topsy-turvy affair until Boateng picked the ball from the left and beat two Hearts defenders on the run before crossing the ball onto Eshun’s path to tap home the opening goal.

Hearts lifted their game and were rewarded on the stroke of half-time when Vincent Atinga cancelled the lead through a spot kick after Liberty goalie Anning tripped Hearts forward Patrick Razak in the 18-yard box.

• Ashantigold held Wa All Stars 1-1 in Wa to continue with their revival, with Shafiu Mumuni giving the Obuasi-based club the lead in the ninth minute, but All Stars equalised two minutes later through David Abgana. • Last Saturday, Accra Great Olympics continued their turnaround under coach Tom Strand with a 1-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium. Coffie Bekoe’s goal earned Olympics three valuable points to move them to 11th position on the league log.

• In Cape Coast last Saturday, Ebusua Dwarfs beat their regional rivals Elmina Sharks 3-1 to avenge their first round defeat. Isaac Kwabina, Osman Mohammed and Nicholas Gyan scored for Dwarfs, while Benjamin Boateng got Sharks' lone goal.

