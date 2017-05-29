Kumasi High Court judge burgled

The incident brings the number of such attacks to three in three months, according to the Ashanti Regional administrator of the Judicial Service Association of Ghana, Nowell Francis. who confirmed the incident to Accra based radio station, Class News.

A High Court Judge in Kumasi was on Saturday night attacked by suspected robbers at his residence.

The incident was said to have happened at the residence of Justice Senyo Amedahe, near the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council at Danyame.

Mr Nowell Francis told the radio station that even though a police officer was detailed to be on duty at the judge’s home, there was none as of the time of the incident.

The robbers reportedly took away documents and a laptop belonging to the judge.





