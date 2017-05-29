Joy FM Kizalsa night: Excitement as Accra danced away maiden event [PHOTOS]

It was a night of fun and entertainment as hundreds of patrons tapped their feet, swung their hips and waists to rhythmic songs to mark the maiden Joy FM Kizalsa event at the Alisa Hotel last Friday.

Watch random photos from the event below.

Experienced dancers and the not-so-good dancers alike participated in the dance party that blends both Salsa and Kizomba dance moves to create a totally exhilarating Kizalsa dance.

With DJ Black and Andy Dosty working their turntable magic to keep the Kizomba spirit alive and Lexis Bill leading the dance moves, the patrons – mostly young male and female corporate executives – were totally drenched in the captivating moment.

The programme started at 6 pm on Friday, but as at 12.30 am on Saturday organisers of the event had to plead with excited patrons to enable them to bring it to a close. They could not have enough of the party.

“We were glad that we able to create an ambience for people from the corporate world to meet, have fun and network,” said Joy FM’s Programmes Director, Kofi Ansah.

He added, “we set out to provide some entertainment for listeners of Joy FM to help them unwind after a stressful week, but the response from our cherished listeners was simply amazing.”

Actor Peter Ritchie, former Miss Universe Ghana Pearl Amoah and ETV’s Kwame Gyan were there to grace the dance party, but importantly to demonstrate their dance skills. Masterminds Concepts taught patrons basic steps in Kizalsa.

Kizalsa has come to stay and Joy 99.7 FM will be bringing it to its listeners every month.

Till the event comes off at the next venue next year, keep practising and rehearsing your Kizomba and Salsa steps.