I’m Swimming In Cash Because Of – Becca

Ghana’s Afro-pop singer, Rebecca Acheampong, popularly known as Becca, has admitted that music has not only shot her to fame but made her very rich.

“I have had a lot of money from music. I would have made money though but not as I entered into music. I have really made a lot of money from music,” she told Nana Hemaa on Kumasi-based Abusua FM.

The Afro-pop songstress, currently celebrating her 10 years in the music industry, explained that she is currently on a media tour in some parts of the country to promote her latest song titled ‘Me Ne Woaa’.

The ‘You Lied To Me’ singer disclosed her plans of hosting about 3,000 adolescent female students from 19 junior high schools in Kumasi to educate them on menstrual hygiene.

“As a result of lack of education, most of them don’t know how to care for themselves in such situations. Those who attend try to stay at home when they see their menstrual circle. We seek to address these challenges through education to reduce the incidence of absenteeism,” she revealed.

Born on August 15, 1984 in Kumasi, Becca released her first single titled ‘You Lied To Me’ in August 2007, followed by the release of her debut album ‘Sugar’ which was launched on November 13 the same year.

Becca’s music videos are aired on Channel O and MTV, and are also enjoying great reviews on YouTube.

Her album ‘Sugar’ features many of Africa’s renowned musicians and was graced by South African legend jazz musician, Hugh Masakela, who collaborated with her on the song ‘I Love You’.

Becca’s style of music and dressing is influenced by her surrounding and upbringing as an African. She is also currently one of Africa’s highest paid female artistes.