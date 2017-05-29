I Won’t Allow Anyone To Hang Nana Addo’s Portrait Over My Head – Yamin

A former Deputy Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in charge of Operations, Joseph Yamin has stated that the very day a portrait of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was brought to his office was the day he quit.

“I could not have sat down in that office for Nana Addo’s picture to be hanged over my head…Never because he is not my president and that was why I vacated my office even though I reserve the right to still be at post”, he disclosed on Adom TV on Monday.

While revealing that his tenure had not expired and that he reserved the right to still be at post, he was angered by the fact that the image of Former President John Dramani Mahama will be brought down and be replaced with that of Nana Addo.

“NADMO is an institution and I was supposed to have proceeded on leave with a served letter but that was not done. As we speak, I am still a staff of NADMO but they went ahead and appointed Abu Ramadan to occupy my position when I have not been fired or resigned”, he explained.

Mr Yamin said this practice showed institutional lapses under the current administration stating that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must be blamed for such grass incompetence.

Commenting on concerns of former President John Dramani Mahama of mass dismissals at state institutions, he observed that the current administration promised jobs to its supporters but is only doing so by sacking those at post to replace them with their members.

“They promised Ghanaians jobs but they are now sacking workers in public sector and rather engaging their supporters. Is it the jobs they promised Ghanaians and were voted for”, he asked.