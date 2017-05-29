Help My Wife – Prez Akufo Addo On #SaveAChildSaveAMother Project

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to support his wife, the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo in her project; ‘Save a Child, save a Mother’.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo has been garnering support from Ghanaians and corporate organisations to raise GHc 10 million to construct a new mother and baby unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The First Lady on Sunday 28 May was in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital where she held a fundraising ceremony for the project. Prior to this was a similar event held in Accra on May 4 which yielded GH¢8 million.

In a tweet the President wrote: “I am proud of what @rakufoaddo is doing to assist Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Let us all support her to #SaveAChildSaveAMother.”