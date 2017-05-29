Game of Thrones Season 7 trailer is here!

The first official trailer for Game of Thrones season 7 is here and if it’s anything to go by, this season is about to be crazy.

From Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) boasting that she “was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms,” to Iron-Throne resident Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) promising to defeat “whatever stands in our way,” expect the unexpected this season.



HBO teased the new penultimate season as early as March with a chillip clip that saw Cersei, Daenerys and Jon Snow taking up their respective seats of power.

The unusually shorter season – this season will have seven episodes instead of the usual 10 – is expected to drop 16 July.



Watch the new trailer below.