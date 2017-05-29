First Lady courts support for new mother, child unit at Komfo Anokye

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has urged all Ghanaians and institutions to contribute generously to the project aimed at building a new mother and child unit at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in the Ashanti region.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo made this passionate appeal at a fundraising event held at the Manhyia Palace under the patronage of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The first fund raising which was held at her Residence in Accra, saw a total amount of GH7,695,444 raised in cash, cheques and pledges.

Speaking at the event, the First Lady described the current situation at KATH as disturbing and avoidable.

She urged all well-meaning Ghanaians to contribute massively to the project for the facility to be constructed within the shortest possible time to end the deaths of mothers and babies.

“When a mother dies, a vacuum is created in the family, which never gets filled. When a child dies we always wonder. There is never any closure. Death is inevitable, but we must all condemn the avoidable deaths that can be fixed by providing additional space. That is why we took on this project. That is why many Ghanaians and others have contributed to this project. We are not only building a maternity unit for Komfo Anokye, but we also intend to improve other health facilities across the country. Your contributions would enable us to do so.”

According to the first lady, the new facility will cater for five times the current number at KATH and will bring hope not only to families in the Ashanti region but also those from Brong Ahafo, and the three regions of the north.

“This facility we are building is not for Kumasi or the regions it serves. This facility is for Ghana. Therefore we Ghanaians are taking the initiative to make things happen. This is the spirit of the Ghanaian I knew growing up. Being Ghanaian means being our brother’s keeper. The Ghanaian I have come to know over the past few months’ acts to correct the wrong.”

The occasion was also graced by the wife of Ghana’s Vice President, Samira Bawumia, the host Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and wife Lady Julia Osei Tutu, other traditional and religious leaders from Ashanti region, representatives from Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospitals and other dignitaries.

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana