Businessman assists Odumase-Krobo school

Mr George, who hails from Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, observed that the government alone could not shoulder the cost involved in providing quality education. He therefore called on indigenes from Manya Krobo to lend their support in setting high standards for education in the area.

“If you have the means, invest in the education of our young ones even if they are not one of your own. By doing so you would have also contributed your quota to the development of education in the community and the country.”

“On the other hand, if you have the means and you refuse to help, posterity will hold you accountable and that is what we must guard against,” he said.

Mr George made the remarks when he presented educational materials to the Matse Israel Municipal Assembly Basic Schools at Akromuase, a suburb of Odumase-Krobo. The items included books and cupboards.

According to Mr George, the donation was initially started by one Mr Tetteh-Bio, who having acknowledged that the municipal assembly lacked enough resources to support education in the area, decided to help. He said he later joined to lend his support to the Matse Israel Municipal Assembly Basic Schools.

He said: “It is important for a developing nation like Ghana to lay a sound foundation at the basic and secondary levels of education, fertile grounds for schoolchildren to acquire wisdom, knowledge, skills, desirable values and attitudes as well as good character formation”.

The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Director of , Madam Rose Yaa Akanyi, expressed her gratitude to Mr George for his kind gesture and urged other well-meaning Ghanaians to lend support towards enhancing education in the municipality.

The Headteacher of the school, Ms Mary Mamle Abotsi, also expressed gratitude to Mr George for what she termed, “a timely intervention” for the pupils who had no materials for writing.

She said some of the pupils often came to school without exercise books and other writing materials, because their parents and guardians could not afford them.



