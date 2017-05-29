Biakoye NPP supporters threaten to defect if…

Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters in the Biakoye District of the Volta Region are threatening to defect from the party if President Akufo-Addo fails to re-nominate Millicent Kabuki Carboo as the District Chief Executive.

The angry supporters asserted that Madam Carboo has duly served the party at the constituency and regional levels hence merit the DCE position.

They indicated that they would vote for the NDC in 2020 if Madam Carboo is not re-nominated by the President.

Madam Carboo failed to meet the required 2-third of total votes polling 18 ‘Yes’ votes against 25 ‘No’ votes at a confirmation ceremony held at Kwamikrom.

Per provisions of the Local Government Act, Madam Carboo has been rejected outright by the assembly members since she couldn’t garner 50 percent of total votes to guarantee a re-election within 10 days.

The party faithful who got furious due to the outcome of the elections alleged that some Biakoye NPP constituency executives are behind the outright rejection of Madam Carboo and appealed to regional executives to question the constituency Chairman and Secretary.

Photo: One angry party faithful who spoke to Joy News.

“We will continue to press home our demand for Madam Carboo to be re-nominated and endorsed by the assembly, if not we will not participate in any NPP activity in the Biakoye district and we will vote for the NDC in 2020”, one of the angry supporters said.

Another emphasized that “if she [Madam Carboo] is not made the DCE we will advise ourselves, we the grassroots are solidly behind her. She has served the party well” but was hopeful President Akufo-Addo will re-nominate Madam Carboo.

However, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Maxwell Blagogee, speaking to the allegations indicated that “until we do a thorough investigation into the allegations, I won’t be conclusive” adding “it is the President’s prerogative to re-nominate her [Madam Carboo] or not”.

Photo: Another furious party faithful

Krachi East DCE sails through

In the Krachi East District, the Chief Executive nominee, Patrick Jilima was overwhelmingly endorsed, polling 28 of the 30 votes and earning 3 percent.

In an interview with the media, he emphasized that beefing up security in the district, raising the standard of education and extending healthcare delivery to all parts of the district are his paramount objectives.

Mr Jilima, a businessman, promised to work with the Member of Parliament for the area and Deputy Minister for Works, Water and Sanitation, Michael Djato, to outwit the challenge of inadequate potable water bedeviling residents in the district.

Michael Djato commended the assembly members and assured that all electoral areas in the district would have a fair share of development projects allocated the Krachi East district.

The Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Maxwell Blagogee, noted that the “Krachi East district is dear to the hearts of the NPP” and assured that any request coming from the district would be granted without hesitation.