Baffoe crowned Sports Personality of the Year

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was the Special Guest of Honour, decorated Baffoe — FIFA and CAF General Coordinator and the General Secretary of the Professionals Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) — with SWAG’s flagship award.

Ghanaian football icon Anthony Baffoe was last Saturday crowned the 2016 SWAG Sports Personality of the Year at the 42nd MTN SWAG Awards held at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra.

The former Black Stars defender, who beat off strong challenge from International Boxing Organisation (IBO) lightweight champion Emmanuel “Game Boy” Tagoe to win the prestigious award, challenged footballers and sports stars in general to take their welfare issues very seriously and plan their careers in order to have a more comfortable life in their retirement.

In his response after being handed the award, Baffoe said the PFAG was championing the provision of insurance cover and a minimum guaranteed salaries for players in the Premier League and Division One League, among other welfare issues.

“I want to encourage the young and upcoming footballers and sportsmen in general that there is life after sports so if you are planning your career plan your life now because it is very important to benefit after 10 or 15 years of your career,” added the 52-year-old.

He also expressed his gratitude for the honour done him.

“It gives me great honour to receive this prestigious award from your hands. I want to thank the president of SWAG, the minister, the media, all my friends from PFAG and my dear wife who stands behind me like a pillar.”

More than 30 distinguished athletes and officials were honoured at the nation’s oldest sports awards and they included TP Mazembe’s Solomon Asante (Footballer of the Year), Wa All Stars’ goalie Richard Ofori (Premier League Player of the Year) and Priscilla Adubea of Ampem Darkoa Ladies (Female Footballer of the Year).

While Solomon Asante fended off competition from West Ham United star Andre Ayew and Leicester City’ Daniel Amartey to grab the best footballer award, goalkeeper Richard Ofori ran away with the Premier League Player title at the expense of Latif Blessing and Akwasi Donsu of Premier League side, Medeama.

Priscilla Adubea, whose goal scoring qualities were laid to bare in last season’s National Women’s League competition also won the Female Footballer title after defeating Sandra Owusu-Ansah and Elizabeth Addo.

Referee Roger Barnor shrugged off competition from close contenders Awal Mohammed and Aziz Adimah to take home the Referee of the Year prize.Other awardees were Emmanuel Tagoe (Professional Boxer of the Year), Derrick Abrefa (Table Tennis Player of the Year), Yusif Amadu (Para-athlete of the Year), Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai (Kickboxer of the Year), Christian Amoah (Weightlifter of the Year), Rachael Bamfo (Female Hockey Player of the Year), Emmanuel Ankomah (Male Hockey Player of the Year), Sandra Owusu-Ansah (Most Promising Star) and Richmond Osarfo (Discovery of the Year).

Accra Great Olympics veterans, Godwin Attram and Dan Quaye, received the Dedication and Valour award, while the McDan Group of Companies and Twellium Industries were recognised for their contribution to sports development in the country.

In his speech President Akufo-Addo reiterated his government’s commitment to ensure that all sporting disciplines thrived in the country.“Sports plays a key role in the advancement of every nation. My government is beginning to ensure and to show its appreciation of the role of sports in the development of our nation and my increase of over 100 per cent in the budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Youth and Sports is the beginning of good things to come,” he said.

