Baba Mahama grabs victory for Kotoko

Baba, who was unmarked, trapped a half-clearance from a Emmanuel Gyamfi corner kick and let go a thunderbolt which beat goalkeeper Stephen Kwaku to ensure victory for the Porcupine Warriors in the 67th minute.

Baba Mahama’s second half strike was all that Asante Kotoko required to overcome a resilient Tema Youth 1-0 in their Premier League match at the Tema Sports Stadium yesterday.

It was a match Kotoko needed to win, having gone eight league matches without a win and they did all they could to ensure victory after 90 minutes, and playing under new coach, Steve Polack, Kotoko mapped out a strategy creating a number of scoring opportunities but Tema Youth who prior to yesterday’s game had not lost at home, thwarted their efforts.

Tema Youth were keen on keeping that home record and started the game on a firece note and just 30 seconds into the game, they went down and tried to pull even but the tight Kotoko defence, denied them the chance.





