Akufo-Addo’s MCE nominee for Ketu South approved by Assembly members

Mr. Edem Elliot Agbewornu in white attire

The president’s nominee for Ketu South Municipal Assembly Mr. Edem Elliot Agbenorwu has received an overwhelming endorsement from assembly members to become the Municipal Chief Executive for the area.

The nominee secured 52 out of 55 votes cast at the extraordinary assembly meeting held at the Municipal Assembly hall at Toko early Monday.

He has therefore become the second of 25 MMDCE nominees to be approved in the Volta region.

Mr. Agbenorwu, a 37-year-old graduate teacher received 93 per cent of the total votes cast.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Agbewornu expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him, and promised to work diligently to improve the fortunes of the District

He also promised to tackle issues of sanitation, health, education, among others , indicating that just as the President is in a hurry in ensuring the total development of the nation so is he, in turning around the fortunes of the municipality.

He also promised to make sure that each electoral area has a particular project to help the youths get jobs and also develop the municipality.

“By the end of my tenure in office, there is going to be one electoral area one project ” he said

The Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa who monitored the proceeding congratulated the members for their comportment and conduct in ensuring that the process was without chaos.

He further pledged government’s support in carrying out his mandate.

Confirmation ceremonies are also being held in the North Dayi, Kpando, Hohoe and Keta Districts and Municipalities.