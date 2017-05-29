1000s Join ‘Ye Gye Yen Sika’ Demo

library image Related Stories Organisers of “Ye Gye Yen Sika” demonstration have given a 90-day ultimatum to anti-graft agency, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), to retrieve state funds alleged to have been embezzled by some state officials or effect citizen’s arrest of the culprits. The Friday protest, May 26, 2017 led by Captain Smart, host of Adom FM’s morning show, ‘Dwaso Nsem,’ was to activate an investigation into some cases of malfeasance in the fourth Republic. According to the organisers the agitation was not targeted at any one particular regime. Mr. Smart, architect of the well organised and peaceful anti-corruption demonstration in an interview told the media that, “we are looking at all the administrations under the Fourth Republic,” he said. He explained that, among the 310 documents presented to EOCO officials over the financial irregularities, was one about an appointee under former President John Kufuor’s administration. “We presented a document on Professor Kassim Kasanga [former Lands Minister] during John Kufuor’s time when he took $14 million,” he said. The protesters wielded placards with various inscriptions marched through the principal streets of Accra to the EOCO office near the Arts Centre. Already, there have been cases of alleged mismanagement and embezzlement of state funds by appointees of the past National Democratic Congress (NDC) government. At least three people at the National Communications Authority (NCA) have been cited for allegedly embezzling over $4 million in a murky deal with an Israeli company to supply intelligence equipment. They include the former Board Chairman, Eugene Baffo-Bonnie and former CEO, William Tevie. Also the Executive Director of the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC), Samuel Sarpong is under investigation by the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) for some questionable payments. An amount of GHS435,087 was said to have been transferred into Mr. Sarpong’s account in two tranches. PURC Director of Public Relations, Nana Yaa Jantuah was also accused of conniving with the Executive Director over the questionable payment. Mr Smart said the nation’s debt totalling GHS127.1 billion would not have accumulated if the money was not stolen by some of the former government appointees. He said the embezzled money cited in the 310 documents that were submitted to EOCO should be in the region of $1.2 billion. This, he said was enough to pay the country’s outstanding debt. “We are expecting EOCO to take further action, reinvestigate, arrest and prosecute where necessary. We told them after three months and if we don’t see anything there will be further action,” he told the media. Meanwhile Executive Director of IDEG Dr Emmanuel Akwetey following last Friday’s demonstration said it was time President Nana Akufo-Addo streamlined the work of the various investigative institutions. According to him, the President should issue a decree to the effect that no Minister has any business investigating issue to do with corruption in public office. Contributing to the discussion on News File programme last Saturday, May 27, 2017 he said, it is the preserve of the police to carry out such investigation. “We must have a rule or policy where there is a minimum requirement for the police to take over, the Minister has nothing to do with setting up internal committee whatsoever. “Crime is crime and it must be dealt with without any political colourisation which it takes on once it gets in the media,” Mr. Kwetey said.