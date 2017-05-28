VRA presents educational materials to schools in 4 regions

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has presented educational materials to schools in its operational areas in the Eastern, Greater Accra, Volta and Western regions.

The presentation of the GH¢450,000 worth of items formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to the people.

The items comprised 169,000 branded exercise books, 85,500 pens, 1,620 reading and textbooks and 50 HIV and AIDS games.

They are to be distributed to basic school pupils in 15 districts in the four beneficiary regions to ease the pressure on parents of needy pupils.

Presentation

Presenting the items to the educational directorate at the Akwamu Abuakwa District Assembly Basic Schools at Tusker, near Akosombo, the Head of Community Relations of the VRA, Mrs Gertrude Koomson, said the company had over the last six years deepened its relationship with the communities by supporting brilliant, needy students in second cycle and tertiary institutions in the country under the company’s Community Development Programme (CDP) scholarship scheme.

“We strongly believe that education is the only foundation on which opportunities can be created to impact on our communities,’’ Mrs Koomson stressed.

She expressed hope that the numerous educational and other social interventions to communities in their operational areas would yield the needed results in improving the lives of the people.

Appreciation

The Assistant Director in charge of Monitoring and Supervision at the Asuogyaman Office, Mr Prosper Yekple, received the items and thanked the VRA for its continuous support to the schools in the district, which he said would help improve on the quality of education in the area.

He appealed to the VRA to renovate the company’s school complex at Akosombo which he observed was deteriorating.

Nana Appiah-Nti III of Appiahkrom in the Akwamu Traditional Area also expressed appreciation to the company for their intervention.



