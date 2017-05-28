UK- Ghana Urged To Deepen Relations

Lieutenant Colonel Julian Salusbery, a student of the United Kingdom (UK) Defence Academy, has urged the UK and Ghana to deepen their relations for their mutual benefits and help facilitate the execution of policies in the near future.

Lt Col Salusbery, who is visiting Africa for his first time said the UK and Ghana have had a very close relationship, which had been useful to both countries.

He said he was highly impressed about the continent’s peace and stability, and gradual socio-economic growth.

Lt Col Salusbery gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, after an interaction between the media and the Army Command and Staff College Students from the UK and other countries.

A team of Defence students from 11 countries had the opportunity to ask questions on Ghana’s democratic governance.

The countries include; UK, Germany, Canada, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Spain, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Macedonia, Slovakia and Pakistan.

The visit was intended to test the Advance Command and Staff Course (ACSC) Students’ on their ability to study hard to deeply understand a foreign country and region.

This exercise, known as ‘Regional Security Exercise 2’ places particular emphasis on exploring the current political and security situation, although it was also focused on generating a much deeper understanding of a host nation’s culture, history and economy.