Technical Is Not For Academically Weak Students – Minister

Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi, Deputy Minister of has bemoaned the negative mindset of the public, particularly parents who regard technical education as the preserve of academically weak students.

She has therefore, appealed to parents and guardians to eschew the perception and allow their children particularly females who desired to pursue technical and vocational education to have the liberty to do so.

Mrs Ayisi, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast North said this at the launch of her brain child, “Barbara Arsher Foundation” to provide the youth with entrepreneurial training and skills development to help them set up their own businesses.

She assured Ghanaians that the Government would contribute significantly towards effective technical training for the accelerated development of the country and therefore the youth who desire skill training should not be prevented.

”We are determined to disabuse the minds of parents and students to overcome the prejudice and misconceptions they have about technical and vocational education to move the nation forward.” she said.

The Barbara Asher Foundation will work in collaboration with at the Cape Coast Technical University’s (CCTU) Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation (CEDI) to run Technical and Vocational Training (TVET).

It would be done in collaboration CCTU, Cape Coast Municipal Assembly Council for Technical and Vocational Training and the Youth Entrepreneurial Agency among others.

Participants will undergo a four to six months intensive skills training at the Cape Coast Technical University in 10 modules free of charge and would receive certificates upon completion.

The programme is aimed at equipping the youth with employable and entrepreneurial skills to enable them secure jobs or start their own businesses.

The modules include dressmaking, millinery, accessory making, batik, tie and dye, hairdressing, manicure and pedicure, masonry, plumbing computer hardware and software, leadership and entrepreneurial training.

The Vice Chancellor of CCTU, Professor Lawrence Atepor explained that the programme would be practical and career oriented for all to join regardless of one’s education background.

He re-echoed governments commitment to inject resources into TVET as part of efforts to reduce youth unemployment through skills training.

The move, according to the Vice Chancellor, is expected to build a solid foundation for robust technological training and boost enrolment of technical students across the country to sustain the government’s industrial revolution agenda.

He added that government was making serious inroads into liaising with some public and private partners to entrepreneurial initiatives to give specialised training in all sectors to create employment, increase revenue to support economic growth.

Dr Ernest Asamoh, Executive Director of Youth Emplyment Agency advised the youth to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the government on skills training to unearth their talents.

He underscored the importance of discipline among the youth in building better future for the country.

He said, the absence of this could mar the future aspirations of young people and subsequently affect the growth of the country.