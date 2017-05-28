Shatta Michy Grabs Shatta Wale’s Manhood On Stage

Shatta Wale’s appearance at the mega concert Ghana meets Naija would still have made headlines if he had not invited his wife Shatta Michy for the “Low Tempo” performance which got her groping the “Dancehall King’s” manhood infront of the thousands of audiences.

The moment got even ‘wilder’ as the couple entertained the visibly excited fans with their ‘badass’ routine.

Without doubt, the spillage of sensual exchange between the Champion hubby Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy got all present, wanting more as Bola Ray walked up stage to ‘bath’ the dancehall act in money.

Announcing his 5-year of headlining Ghana meets Naija feat to the enthused crowds, he dropped more insane performances including recent one‘Sergeant Lee’ which left the audience who wanted more shouting loudly ‘Shatta Shatta Shatta’.