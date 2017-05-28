Ramadan: Akufo-Addo’s message to Muslims

“I send fraternal greetings to Muslims in Ghana and around the world on the occasion of the Ramadan fast,” the President wrote.

“The month of Ramadan is that in which the Qur’an was revealed and which has been instituted for Muslims to dedicate themselves to God and to the service of humankind. It is a month of intense devotion and commitment to the principles of love, sacrifice and dedication to duty.”

“I pray that in this month and beyond, we strive to live by these values, so that, even beyond Ramadan, we continue to commit ourselves to the good of humankind and our fellow Ghanaians. We have an opportunity to realize our potential as the Black Star of Africa, and it is my belief that the principles that Ramadan seeks to inculcate in Muslims are important for realizing this objective.”

“Once again, I wish all Muslims the best of the month. May the Almighty Allah bless us all, and make our nation great and strong.”



