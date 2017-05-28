Prisons Service ordered to produce alleged killer of girl, 7, in court

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court has ordered the Ghana Prisons Service to produce a 22-year-old man accused of killing a seven-year-old girl and sleeping with the corpse.

The trial of the accused person, Lucas Agboyie, was supposed to start yesterday, but when the case was called, neither Agboyie nor a representative from the Attorney-General’s Department (A-G) was present in the courtroom.

The situation compelled the Presiding Judge, Mr Justice Lawrence L Mensah, to issue the order and further direct the court registry to serve hearing notice on both the Ghana Prisons Service and the A-G.

The trial has been adjourned to June 13, 2017.

Confession at district court

Lucas, also known as Sympathy, has been charged with murder and defilement over the incident which took place on April 19, 2015 at Ashaiman, near Tema.

He was committed to stand trial by the Accra Central District Court, presided over by Mr Worlanyo Kotoku last April.

During the committal proceedings, Lucas confessed to taking GH¢20 from the seven-year-old, killing her and sleeping with the corpse before using the money to buy marijuana

Facts

The facts of the case, as presented by the prosecution, were that on April 19, 2015, a seven-year-old girl was sent by her mother with a GH¢20 note to buy bread.

After waiting for a while without their daughter’s return, her parents became alarmed and sought the help of neighbours to search for her.

“Later, an informant alerted the search party to the fact that he had seen Agboyie pulling the girl into his metal container,” the prosecution said.

Agboyie could, however, not be found in the container upon the search.

“To their utmost surprise, they found the naked body of the girl lying supine on an old student’s mattress, with blood oozing from her mouth and nostrils,’’ the prosecution added.

When Agboyie was later apprehended, “he confessed to killing the girl, after which he had sex with the body.”

Agboyie, after threats on his life, mentioned a man he called Baba Ali as the one who had sent him to commit the act.

When the police confronted him on the identity of his accomplice, Agboyie retracted his earlier statement and said he committed the act alone.



