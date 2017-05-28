Pentecost Church Women’s Ministry donates to Kumasi Prison

District of the Church of Pentecost has presented items valued at GH¢6,000.00 to the female section of the Kumasi Central Prison. The items included food items, a first aid kit containing assorted drugs, 150 pairs of sandals, soaps, 20 packs of sachet water and 12 packs of non-alcoholic beverages.

The women’s group fellowshipped with the female prisoners and made the presentation to celebrate this year’s African Union (AU) Day last Thursday.

The District Leader of the Women’s Ministry, Mrs Joyce Asamoah, was assisted by her Secretary, Deaconess Mrs Millicent Pimpong, to present the items at a ceremony in Kumasi.

She said the women were concerned about the plight of the female prisoners and decided to support them and also share the word of God with them.

Show of benevolence

The Asuoyeboah District Pastor of the Church of Pentecost, Pastor Kofi Antwi- Boasiako, who accompanied the women, said attending to the needy in society in terms of benevolence was in line with the teachings of God’s word, and advised society not to treat prisoners as social outcasts but rather with love, care and compassion.

“The public or society must endeavour to demonstrate love and kindness to prisoners, embrace them with favour and visit them from time to time while in prison, and accept them when they are released from prison,” he said.

The Duty Officer at the Female Section of the Kumasi Central Prisons, Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (ASP) Mrs Gladys Adu Korang, who received the items, expressed appreciation to the women’s ministry for its benevolence.



