Nyanyo Nmai gives back to Ghana Kickboxing

The swag kickboxer of the year, Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai, has presented a number of equipment and training gear to the Ghana Kickboxing Federation (GKF) to support the training and development of talents towards the Japan 2020 Olympic Games.

Switzerland-based Nyanyo Nmai won another world championship in Germany at the end of last year, his 9th world title overall. He returned to the country this week, ahead of receiving an award by the country’s sports writers on the back of that accomplishment.

The experienced kickboxer, however, has not forgotten his roots and is giving back in his own small way to support the quest to unearth and nurture new talents to take over the mantle. The items included 10 pieces of gloves, headguard, shin pads and elbow pad protectors which were presented to the GKF at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“The same people trained me to get to the top, they helped me so I have to also help them,” the ace kickboxer said after the donation last Tuesday afternoon.

“In the next one year, Ghana kickboxing will grow more than you see now. Kickboxing is now in the Olympics so I want them to train with the right equipment to get Ghana there,” Nyanyo Nmai explained.

He went on to express gratitude to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana whose prestigious award he will receive this Saturday at a ceremony to be graced by President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Banquet Hall of State House in Accra.

“I am grateful to SWAG for the award, it motivates me a lot because I don’t fight alone for myself, I fight for Ghana. I feel I’ve worked for it and I feel I deserve it so I’m happy to receive this SWAG award in front of my countrymen and I thank the people of Ghana,” he said.

He also spoke about his Muathai world championship triumph in Germany last December.

“It’s a bit difficult when you fight in another country; it’s like one man against a country. I worked hard and everybody including the judges saw it so they had no choice than to give me the verdict,” Nyanyo Nmai explained.



