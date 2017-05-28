Nungua Performs Customary Rite For 2017 Homowo Festival

The chiefs and people of Nungua in the Greater Accra Region, have performed their Kplejo customary rite to usher in their 2017 annual Homowo festival on July 2.

This was done after the youth of the town had brought in what they called “holy corn” from Oyibi their ancestral town, near Dodowa and presented it to the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo (Fetish Priest) Shitse for the rite.

The Gborbu Wulomo speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview said the performance of the rite was to re-enact the journey of their forefathers when they were plagued with hunger in Hebrew and they had to move in search of good.

He said after they had found food they celebrated to hoot at hunger, hence the term Homowo.

The traditional leaders have lined up a 16-day programme which began in April and would end on Sunday, July 9.

Notable among the programme were the ban on noise making on June 26 and would be lifted on July 3, a football match between Nungua Town XI and Teshie XI on Saturday, July 1, whilst the festival would be climaxed with “Gborbu Kple and Obeneshimo” traditional dance on Sunday July 9.