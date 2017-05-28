NDC Doesn’t Deserve Any Media Space – Obiri Boahen

Media houses have been admonished not to give their platforms to elements of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to propagate propaganda that seeks to explain the cause of their hefty loss in the 2016 polls.

“That fact that Ghanaians have voted to reject NDC and for the first time also in the history of the country even not in Africa, a sitting President has lost election with over one million votes is enough to tell you that government is very bad”, Deputy General Secretary of ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen counseled.

“People voted massively to get rid of corrupt ridden government suggests that create, loot and share was order of the day”

The outspoken Deputy General Secretary on Kumasi-based Nhyria FM asked the media therefore not to waste airspace for NDC communicators like Mr. Bernard Allotey Jacob, the Central Regional Chairman of NDC and other elements in that party who are seeking to calm the nerves of their agitated supporters.

“If functional executives of NDC are serious about how they could get back into governance, what they should have done by this time is to investigate their loss”, the Deputy Secretary advised.

“My party is in power. We are running this country. …Ghanaians have confidence in us and we will run this country well not create, loot and share” he teased.

The NDC Regional Chairman who joined the program on a telephone indicated the party will not stop criticizing the Akufo-Addo government despite being in office for only five months.

“ is about ugly noise, about conspiracy and about how you package your message well to electorates. It went well for NPP in opposition and they came to power. It will surely go well for us to return to power in 2020”, he anticipated.