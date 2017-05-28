Mahama to Akufo-Addo: Mass sacking of workers unacceptable’

In a tweet last Friday, Mr Mahama said the move sets a “bad precedent for our governance. Mass sacking of workers by the NPP gov’t unacceptable. #OneGhana #OnePeople.”

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the “sacking” of some workers by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), because of the change of government was “unacceptable.”

“These workers are all citizens and like all Ghanaians have rights, which must be protected. #OneGhana #OnePeople,” Mr Mahama added in a second tweet.

There have been complaints by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that, the new NPP administration in the last five months has laid off many workers employed during the NDC’s regime.

During the transition, between December 9, 2016 and January 7, 2017, the NPP complained that the NDC government had engaged in “last minute” recruitment of some workers into state institutions, and had signed some contracts as well, and that there were no plans for that recruitment and contracts.

The NDC however insisted that, the fact that it was during a transitional period did not mean governance should grind to a halt, and that Mr Mahama had a mandate to run the country until January 7, 2017.

Led by the now Senior Minister, Mr Yaw Osafo Maafo, the NPP served notice it was going to review all such contracts and appointments.



