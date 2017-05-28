Liberia decorates Akufo-Addo with national award

The award was for his contribution towards the sustenance of lasting peace in Liberia and helping to set the country on the path to recovery.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was on Friday decorated with the highest national award of Liberia, the Grand Order of the Most Venerable Order of the Knighthood of Pioneers.

President Akufo-Addo was decorated at a State Dinner and Investiture ceremony held in his honour by President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf at the commencement of his two-day visit to Liberia.

The Ghanaian leader was also enstooled as a chief by the Paramount Chiefs of Monrovia, and given the stool name Kandakai Gbogba, to wit “a good man who brings peace”, at the ceremony.

Early on, President Akufo-Addo, on his arrival in Monrovia, was given the key to the city of Monrovia by Mayor Clara Doe.

He paid glowing tribute to the leadership shown by President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, five months to Liberia’s next presidential election.

Ahead of the conduct of October’s presidential election, Nana Akufo-Addo applauded his Liberian counterpart for the ongoing efforts being made at entrenching democracy and the rule of law in the body politic of Liberia.



