KOICA supports Upper East health care with $9m

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has provided $9 million to improve the quality of Maternal, Neonatal and Child healthcare in all the districts of the Upper East Region.

The five years project is aimed at reducing maternal and child mortality and morbidity by improving primary health care delivery in the region through strengthening the Community-based Health Planning and Services(CHPS) system.

This was disclosed by the Upper East Regional Health Director of Health Services, Dr. Kofi Issah at the project launch in Bolgatanga dubbed “Project For Improving Community-Based Primary Health Care Through CHPS Strengthening (CHPS+).”

Dr. Issah said, the project will enhance community engagement and support the CHPS by strengthening and facilitative supervision of health staff and volunteers and establishing sustainable emergency referral care centres in the region.

“A total of 120 CHPS zones will serve as intervention areas while 55 out of this number will implement various aspects of community health volunteer incentive scheme and community emergency transport system. This involves improving leadership and management capacity and provision of equipment and transport to CHPS and health centres and hospitals,” Dr. Issah stated.

In a speech read by Deputy Country Director of KOICA Ghana Myeong Seon Kim on behalf of the Country Director of KOICA Ghana, Woo Chan Chang urged all actors in the implementation of the project to work in synergy to achieve the project’s objectives.

Madam Kim said, after the end of the project, the region should be able to foot the cost associated with the maintenance of the project.

She also added that Price WaterhouseCooper has been contracted as the external auditors to ensure compliance and value for money.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari, lauded the intervention of KOICA and pledged his commitment and that of the 13 assemblies to the project’s implementation.

He said, the project when executed will drastically reduce the Maternal and child morbidity and morbidity in the region especially the rural areas.

–

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana