Knights, Ladies of Marshall support Centre of Hope

The Dansoman branch of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall, a Catholic-friendly society, has provided a lifeline to the Centre of Hope at Abossey Okai in Accra with the donation of items worth GH¢15,000.

At the presentation ceremony, the Administrator of the centre, Rev. Sister Colette Mwaakpaar, could not hide her excitement as the centre had virtually run out of everything, including food for the occupants and cash to settle bills.

The donation, which included food items worth GH¢15,000 and cash of GH¢2,000, therefore came in handy.

“Just yesterday, I turned away a lady seeking gari to feed her children because we did not also have. And as if I knew, I asked her to come on Monday,” she said.

According to her, the presentation by members of Council 71 and Court 63, Dansoman, in collaboration with Marshallan Relief and Development Services (MAREDES), “is a great relief to us”.

The centre caters for 164 children, the aged and physically challenged persons, as well as families who walk in for assistance. Rev. Sis. Mwaakpaar commended the society for the donation.

Grand knight

Presenting the items, the Grand Knight of Council 71, Brother John Zigah, said the donation was part of the charity works of the Noble Order.

He said it was to show love to the underprivileged and give true meaning to the motto of the society — Unity, Charity, Fraternity band Service.

The Noble Lady of Court 63, Sis. Pamela Godwyll, commended the caretakers of the home for showing love to the inmates and pledged the

continuous support of the Noble Order to the centre.

The Accra West Regional Grand Knight, Worthy Bro. Evaristus Kuatsinu, said the society had assisted many institutions such as the Ghana Prisons Service, School for the Deaf and educational institutions in the region.



