KMA denies buying vehicles for assembly members

Reports suggests that the KMA Chief Executive, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi had gone into an arrangement with an automobile company to give every assembly member, a brand new saloon car to enhance their work.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has debunked reports alleging that assembly members were to benefit from a newly introduced vehicle scheme.

But in a statement, issued and signed by Mr Godwin Nyame in charge of public relations, the KMA said the allegations were false.

Indeed, the allegations which are gaining grounds on radio stations in Kumasi further claim that the assembly intends to use deductions from allowances of the assembly members to pay for the vehicles.

“The KMA would like to emphasise that the information is not only misinforming, misleading and fabricated, but also a well-planned attempt to throw dust into the eyes of the public and dent the positive image of the KMA and its Chief Executive in the process,” the statement said.

“The assembly will however like to put on record that the automobile company, which was said to have visited the assembly, only came to showcase its products to the management and also informed management that the company sells its cars to credible institutions and individual on high purchase basis,” it added.

It said Hyundai Motors and Investment Ghana is not the only company that has visited the assembly to showcase it products in recent times.

It will be recalled that Katanka Automobile Company Ltd also visited to showcase its products to the assembly some days ago.

“It is important to note that the Metro chief Executive cannot unilaterally take a decision to purchase vehicles for the assembly members without prior approval by the General Assembly, ” the statement said.

It said the assembly has not entered into any agreement with any company to purchase cars for the elected assembly members as it is being alleged.



