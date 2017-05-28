I Can Never Reconcile With The Rawlingses – Victor Smith

Ghana’s former High Commissioner to the UK, Victor Smith, says he doubts there’ll ever be a restoration of the friendly relation that earlier existed between himself and the former First couple, ex President J.J Rawlings and his Wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

Acoording to him, the only way a reconciliation could be possible is when both parties have the opportunity to sit down and see where each other had gone wrong, but added that it doesn’t look like such a meeting will ever take place.

Ambassador Victor Smith who was one time a Spokesperson for former first family fell out with them following a strong disagreement and was subsequently allegedly sacked via a text message by the ex President.

The former Diplomat who has since then had a frosty relationship with the Rawlingses has chided ex President Rawlings who’s the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for some of his actions which ensured the party which was incumbent being resoundingly defeated in the December 2016 general election.

He condemned the ex President for hobnobbing with then opposition leader Nana Akufo Addo ahead of that crucial elections, adding that he wept when he saw his former boss cracking jokes with President Akufo Addo during his inauguration.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Victor Smith stated that the bad blood between them has got nothing to do with him but rather with the NDC.

“It is not me…if I die tomorrow I”m no longer here, I’m talking about our party, the man we call our founder has caused some of us pain because of what went on when we were campaigning. It has nothing to do with me as a person, if he doesn’t ever want to see my face, he’s not my father biologically, if he doen’t want to see me I’ll mind my business somewhere. When I belong to a party of which you’re the founder and you cause us so much grieve and for some reason people thik that we should not talk…they should muzzle us? You don’t have to disrespect him but making it known and calling his attention to where he has hurt us is important. When I sent him a message that is what I meant, stop causing some of us pain. I doesn’t take one man to run a whole party.”