Help govt fight galamsey – President tells Armed Forces

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to play the frontal role in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He said as efforts were underway by the government to curb the menace, the security services would be needed to play a crucial role in dealing with the looming threat to the country’s water bodies and environment.

“Ghanaians would continue to rely on the efforts of our security services, with the Armed Forces in the forefront, to help deal with the problem,” he stressed.

Delivering an address at the presentation of colours to the Armoured Reconnaissance Regiment of the GAF at the Gondar Barracks in Accra yesterday, the President said galamsey was polluting the country’s waters, destroying farmlands and forests, and threatening the very survival of the country.

He was, however, optimistic that “as always, the GAF will rise to the occasion.”

Presentation of colours

The ceremony for the presentation of colours, in tune with long-standing military traditions across the world, has been the sole preserve of units in the infantry.

However, in line with the decision taken to present colours to deserving combat support units of the GAF, the Armoured Reconnaissance Regiment was presented with its own colours.

The only other combat support units that have been presented with their own colours are the 48 Engineer Regiment and the 66 Artillery Regiment.

The President was appreciative of the efforts being made by the GAF to protect the territorial integrity of the country, saying, “all of us owe a great debt of gratitude to you, the men and women of the Armed Forces, for being prepared to put your lives on the line to keep our nation safe, safeguard our sovereignty and protect our territorial integrity. As the saying goes, you are the salt of the earth.”

He said the current challenges confronting the GAF were numerous, complex and sometimes quite unpredictable, adding that in spite of that they continued to discharge their duties professionally.

“Today, the challenges to Ghana’s national security are numerous, complex and sometimes quite unpredictable. Nonetheless, and in the face of all these threats, you continue to discharge your duties equably and professionally,” the President noted.

Support for the GAF

On boosting the capacity of the GAF to effectively discharge its duties, President Akuffo-Addo said the government would actively support contemporary training methods that would not only keep the military abreast of international military trends, but would also ensure that they remained the beacon and envy of Armed Forces across the continent.

“We are committed to providing you with modern military equipment, which would complement the training you would receive,” the President said.

He also added that the government was also committed to enriching the human resource base of the GAF by supporting initiatives that would provide further education for the armed forces to further enhance their skills at protecting the country’s territorial integrity.

Colours of a regiment

Commenting on the occasion, the President said the colours of a regiment represented its honour and devotion to duty, as well as its fighting spirit and symbols of its bravery and unity.

“As we present you, the Armoured Reconnaissance Regiment, with your own colours, I urge you to revere it and be guided always by its undying principles of perseverance, unity and bravery in the protection of lives and property, and the defence of the territorial sovereignty of our beloved Ghana,” the President stated.

President Akufo-Addo commended the Armoured Reconnaissance Regiment for its commitment to duty and its overall contribution to the GAF, since its establishment in 1963.

The presentation of colours ceremony, the President said, was his first assignment as Commander-in-Chief of the GAF and it was also the very first time in the history of the GAF that the Armoured Reconnaissance Regiment was being presented with colours.

Presentation of colours

The President recounted the efforts made by the recce units of the then Gold Coast Regiments in World War 1 and also in Burma, and feats they had chalked up in international peacekeeping operations in Lebanon, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Cote d’Ivoire.

The President has since left the country on the third leg of his visit to the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) countries.

The visit will take him to Liberia and Mali. He is expected back home on Sunday.



