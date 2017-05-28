Drunken Police Driver Rams Car Into Trotro

A police driver who is alleged to have been heavily drunk but was driving a vehicle on Saturday night rammed into a mini passenger Urvan bus while a superior officer also said to be under the influence of alcohol on the passenger side looked on.

The Toyota land cruiser pickup belonging to the Ghana police service with registration number GP 3008 which was behind the mini Urvan bus with registration number WR 554-12 that was just about negotiating into the road leading to Kanda estates a suburb of Accra the national capital hit when the police vehicle rammed into it.

About 15 passengers onboard the ‘trotro’ bus sustained various degrees of injuries as a result even though occupants of the police vehicle including the unnamed police inspector and the driver in front and a junior officer behind the bucket escaped unhurt.

Ayamga Bawa Fatawu who reported to mynewsgh.com said “Inside the police pickup truck were a police inspector and the driver in front and a junior officer behind the bucket of the truck rammed into a trotro vehicle with a driver and fifteen other passengers, resulting in the serious accident with some passengers sustaining degree of injuries”

The junior officer behind the bucket of the police vehicle who spoke on condition of strict anonymity, did admitted it was the fault of the police driver for both the driver and inspector seated in front were all drunk and could possibly be influenced as a result.

The scene attracted other road users who had thronged there to satisfy their curiosity and ostensibly make news out it. Who was at fault was the topic of discussion at the scene as they assessed the extent of damage to both vehicle.